Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 12 new deaths, 1,392 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 newly confirmed deaths and 1,392 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Infection rate remains high, despite dip in red communities in the state

The total number of red communities dipped to 48, down from 59 the previous week. However, Chicopee, Springfield, Holyoke, and Southwick remain in the red, while Hampden and Palmer also became COVID-19 hotspots.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,042

5-9 years: 1,156

10-14 years: 1,396

15-19 years: 2,037

20-29 years: 3,988

30-39 years: 3,208

40-49 years: 2,402

50-59 years: 2,381

60-69 years: 1,245

70-79 years: 366

80+ years: 226

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 18,222 total clusters out of 25,922 confirmed cases and 1,973 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 22,781 total clusters, 8,693 new clusters between March 21 through April 17, and 9,529 ongoing clusters prior to March 21.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 102,432 new tests were performed with an overall of 21,170,657 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,194 new individuals have tested positive with 1,177,252 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.24 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.71%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 594 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 153 patients that are in intensive care units and 89 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 86.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,188 medical/surgical beds with 981 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 92 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,392

Total Cases: 643,428

Estimated Active Cases: 27,321

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 17,227

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 221

Total Cases: 42,815

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 351

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 158

Total Confirmed Cases: 50,351

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,489

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,917

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,443

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 112

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 27

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,253

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

Higher Education:

There are 324 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 247,684 new tests reported with a total of 7,138,449 tests performed.