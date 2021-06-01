Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 12 new deaths, 179 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 179 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s report includes data with Monday due to Memorial Day.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 392

5-9 years: 444

10-14 years: 578

15-19 years: 548

20-29 years: 1,019

30-39 years: 921

40-49 years: 663

50-59 years: 626

60-69 years: 349

70-79 years: 169

80+ years: 102

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 13,010 total clusters involving 8,989 confirmed cases and 612 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 12,348 total clusters, 2,592 new clusters between April 25 through May 22, and 10,274 ongoing clusters prior to April 25.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 28,829 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,963,891 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,182 new individuals have tested positive with 1,332,387 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.62 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.68%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 225 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 77 patients that are in intensive care units and 38 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 79.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 68% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,176 medical/surgical beds with 867 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 79 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 179

Total Cases: 661,294

Estimated Active Cases: 5,918

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 17,520

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 7

Total Cases: 45,837

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 363

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,222

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,525

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,140

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,570

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,526

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286

Higher Education:

There are 54 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 99,402 new tests reported with a total of 7,768,046.