Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 12 new deaths, 657 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 117
- 5-9 years: 122
- 10-14 years: 161
- 15-19 years: 152
- 20-29 years: 624
- 30-39 years: 524
- 40-49 years: 310
- 50-59 years: 284
- 60-69 years: 164
- 70-79 years: 75
- 80+ years: 48
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 31,281 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,520,695 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 7,160 new individuals have tested positive with 1,489,102 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 152 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units and 17 patients intubated.
As of Tuesday, 85.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,182 medical/surgical beds with 941 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 81 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 657
- Total Cases: 670,304
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 17,697
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 175
- Total Cases: 46,980
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 368
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 29
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,922
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,541
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 6
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,234
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,596
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,630
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 46 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 43,978 new tests reported with a total of 8,176,421.