Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 12 new deaths, 657 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 117

5-9 years: 122

10-14 years: 161

15-19 years: 152

20-29 years: 624

30-39 years: 524

40-49 years: 310

50-59 years: 284

60-69 years: 164

70-79 years: 75

80+ years: 48

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 31,281 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,520,695 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,160 new individuals have tested positive with 1,489,102 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.83%

Hospitalizations:

There are 152 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units and 17 patients intubated.

As of Tuesday, 85.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,182 medical/surgical beds with 941 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 81 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 657

Total Cases: 670,304

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 17,697

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 175

Total Cases: 46,980

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,922

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,541

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,234

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,596

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,630

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Higher Education:

There are 46 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 43,978 new tests reported with a total of 8,176,421.