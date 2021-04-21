Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 13 new deaths, 1,370 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 newly confirmed deaths and 1,370 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

11 communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Holyoke, Lee, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,223

5-9 years: 1,400

10-14 years: 1,696

15-19 years: 2,481

20-29 years: 5,046

30-39 years: 4,050

40-49 years: 2,916

50-59 years: 2,859

60-69 years: 1,617

70-79 years: 468

80+ years: 258

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,939 total clusters out of 25,747 confirmed cases and 1,649 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 17,052 total clusters, 8,427 new clusters between March 14 through April 10, and 8,625 ongoing clusters prior to March 14.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 77,068 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,599,779 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,874 new individuals have tested positive with 1,139,180 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.21 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.14%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 686 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 156 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 85% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,188 medical/surgical beds with 927 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 85 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,370

Total Cases: 635,045

Estimated Active Cases: 32,134

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 17,151

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 226

Total Cases: 41,713

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 347

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 122

Total Confirmed Cases: 49,429

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,483

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,808

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,394

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 112

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 30

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,125

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

Higher Education:

There are 435 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 238,183 new tests reported with a total of 6,890,765 tests performed.