Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 13 new deaths, 1,452 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 newly confirmed deaths and 1,452 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,223

5-9 years: 1,400

10-14 years: 1,696

15-19 years: 2,481

20-29 years: 5,046

30-39 years: 4,050

40-49 years: 2,916

50-59 years: 2,859

60-69 years: 1,617

70-79 years: 468

80+ years: 258

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 18,222 total clusters out of 25,922 confirmed cases and 1,973 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 17,233 total clusters, 8,389 new clusters between March 21 through April 17, and 8,844 ongoing clusters prior to March 21.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 92,155 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,794,005 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,521 new individuals have tested positive with 1,150,113 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.21 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.00%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 644 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 156 patients that are in intensive care units and 89 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Friday, 87.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,207 medical/surgical beds with 989 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 87 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,452

Total Cases: 637,928

Estimated Active Cases: 30,262

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 17,181

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 169

Total Cases: 42,079

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 347

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 172

Total Confirmed Cases: 49,783

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,485

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,859

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,413

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 112

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,164

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

Higher Education:

There are 435 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 238,183 new tests reported with a total of 6,890,765 tests performed.