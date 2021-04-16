Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 13 new deaths, 1,962 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 newly confirmed deaths and 1,962 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Holyoke, Lee, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Williamstown.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,235
- 5-9 years: 1,469
- 10-14 years: 1,816
- 15-19 years: 2,696
- 20-29 years: 5,942
- 30-39 years: 4,419
- 40-49 years: 3,227
- 50-59 years: 3,155
- 60-69 years: 1,924
- 70-79 years: 546
- 80+ years: 287
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 107,587 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,254,492 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,392 new individuals have tested positive with 698,079 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.28%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 669 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 98 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 88.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,200 medical/surgical beds with 1,014 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 88 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,962
- Total Cases: 628,512
- Estimated Active Cases: 35,100
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 17,100
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 254
- Total Cases: 40,770
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 345
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 156
- Total Confirmed Cases: 48,673
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,476
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 26
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,728
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,360
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 111
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,023
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 626 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,465 new tests reported with a total of 6,652,582 tests performed.