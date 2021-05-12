Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 13 new deaths, 626 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 626 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following communities in the “red zone”:
- Chicopee
- Springfield
A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 712
- 5-9 years: 927
- 10-14 years: 1,130
- 15-19 years: 1,450
- 20-29 years: 2,159
- 30-39 years: 1,902
- 40-49 years: 1,497
- 50-59 years: 1,314
- 60-69 years: 669
- 70-79 years: 266
- 80+ years: 173
Clusters of COVID-19
There are currently 17,347 total clusters out of 20,039 confirmed cases and 1,479 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,513 total clusters, 6,183 new clusters between April 4 through May 1, and 10,330 ongoing clusters prior to April 4.
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 76,716 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,116,958 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 6,033 new individuals have tested positive with 1,248,794 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.34 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.25%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 428 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 114 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 969 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 87 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 626
- Total Cases: 654,731
- Estimated Active Cases: 16,685
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 17,357
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 134
- Total Cases: 44,453
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 355
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 99
- Total Confirmed Cases: 51,532
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,504
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,069
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 5
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,531
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,456
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 285
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 163 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 147,942 new tests reported with a total of 7,532,231 tests performed.