Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 18 new deaths, 1,683 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 newly confirmed deaths and 1,683 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Chicopee, Southwick, Lee, Palmer, and Monson at high-risk for COVID-19

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,316

20-29 years: 4,137

30-39 years: 3,272

40-49 years: 2,807

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 2,769

70-79 years: 627

80+ years: 281

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 59,818 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,705,555 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,173,857 tests were first time tests and 13,531,698 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,473 new individuals have tested positive with 647,319 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.55%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 711 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 172 patients that are in intensive care units and 95 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 82.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,206 medical/surgical beds with 1,000 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 92 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,683

Total Cases: 595,925

Estimated Active Cases: 31,298

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 16,808

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 367

Total Cases: 37,156

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 340

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 173

Total Confirmed Cases: 45,670

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,443

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 35

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,298

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,195

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 107

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,459

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 275

Higher Education:

There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: