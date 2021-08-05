Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 2 new deaths, 1,046 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 1,046 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 354
- 5-9 years: 468
- 10-14 years: 488
- 15-19 years: 509
- 20-29 years: 2,037
- 30-39 years: 1,596
- 40-49 years: 934
- 50-59 years: 919
- 60-69 years: 538
- 70-79 years: 272
- 80+ years: 160
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 47,670 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,847,641 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 6,039 new individuals have tested positive with 1,532,583 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 264 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 55 patients that are in intensive care units and 19 patients intubated.
As of Thursday, 89.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,201 medical/surgical beds with 969 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 89 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,046
- Total Cases: 677,433
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 17,725
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 125
- Total Cases: 47,756
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 368
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 83
- Total Confirmed Cases: 53,517
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,542
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,315
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 13
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,633
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,772
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.