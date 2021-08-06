Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 2 new deaths, 1,111 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 1,111 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 354

5-9 years: 468

10-14 years: 488

15-19 years: 509

20-29 years: 2,037

30-39 years: 1,596

40-49 years: 934

50-59 years: 919

60-69 years: 538

70-79 years: 272

80+ years: 160

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 45,089 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,892,730 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,478 new individuals have tested positive with 1,539,061 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.65%

Hospitalizations:

There are 271 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 61 patients that are in intensive care units and 22 patients intubated.

As of Wednesday, 89% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,198 medical/surgical beds with 965 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 57 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,111

Total Cases: 678,544

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 17,727

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 95

Total Cases: 47,851

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 105

Total Confirmed Cases: 53,539

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,543

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,318

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,629

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,777

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Higher Education:

There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.