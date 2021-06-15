Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 2 new deaths, 55 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 55 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 148
- 5-9 years: 162
- 10-14 years: 206
- 15-19 years: 204
- 20-29 years: 397
- 30-39 years: 365
- 40-49 years: 258
- 50-59 years: 255
- 60-69 years: 165
- 70-79 years: 85
- 80+ years: 65
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 19,531 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,406,994 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,748 new individuals have tested positive with 1,379,147 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.59 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.42%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 124 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 43 patients that are in intensive care units and 26 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 85.1 of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,164 medical/surgical beds with 924 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 86 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 55
- Total Cases: 662,910
- Estimated Active Cases: 2,429
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 17,586
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 24
- Total Cases: 46,102
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 363
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,363
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,535
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,156
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,579
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,537
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 17 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 71,053 new tests reported with a total of 7,901,544.