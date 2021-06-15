Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 2 new deaths, 55 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 55 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 148
  • 5-9 years: 162
  • 10-14 years: 206
  • 15-19 years: 204
  • 20-29 years: 397
  • 30-39 years: 365
  • 40-49 years: 258
  • 50-59 years: 255
  • 60-69 years: 165
  • 70-79 years: 85
  • 80+ years: 65

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 19,531 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,406,994 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,748 new individuals have tested positive with 1,379,147 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.59 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.42%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 124 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 43 patients that are in intensive care units and 26 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 85.1 of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,164 medical/surgical beds with 924 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 55
  • Total Cases: 662,910
  • Estimated Active Cases: 2,429
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 17,586

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 24
  • Total Cases: 46,102
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 363

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 4
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 52,363
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,535

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 0
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,156
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 0
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,579
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,537
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 17 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 71,053 new tests reported with a total of 7,901,544.

