Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 20 new deaths, 1,476 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 1,476 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 4,722

20-29 years: 3,795

30-39 years: 2,988

40-49 years: 2,419

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 1,594

70-79 years: 666

80+ years: 336

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,100 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,094,681 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,105,294 tests were first time tests and 12,989,387 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,722 new individuals have tested positive with 624,754 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.45 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.20%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 608 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 148 patients that are in intensive care units and 86 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 82.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 69% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,168 medical/surgical beds with 930 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 79 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,476

Total Cases: 582,159

Estimated Active Cases: 27,006

New Deaths: 20

Total Deaths: 16,578

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 345

Total Cases: 35,536

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 337

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 133

Total Confirmed Cases: 44,466

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,422

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,087

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 279

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,128

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 104

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 25

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,211

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 269

Higher Education:

There are 542 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 259,804 new tests reported with a total of 5,600,739 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: