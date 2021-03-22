Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 27 new deaths, 1,103 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 newly confirmed deaths and 1,103 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 4,722

20-29 years: 3,795

30-39 years: 2,988

40-49 years: 2,419

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 1,594

70-79 years: 666

80+ years: 336

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 36,869 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,045,581 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,097,384 tests were first time tests and 12,948,197 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,555 new individuals have tested positive with 621,032 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.45 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.00%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 603 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 145 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Monday, 81.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 69% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,159 medical/surgical beds with 884 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 81 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,103

Total Cases: 580,683

Estimated Active Cases: 27,341

New Deaths: 27

Total Deaths: 16,558

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 103

Total Cases: 35,191

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 336

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 105

Total Confirmed Cases: 44,333

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,419

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,058

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 278

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,119

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 104

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,186

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 269

Higher Education:

There are 542 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 259,804 new tests reported with a total of 5,600,739 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: