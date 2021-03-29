Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 29 new deaths, 1,817 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 29 newly confirmed deaths and 1,817 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,316

20-29 years: 4,137

30-39 years: 3,272

40-49 years: 2,807

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 2,769

70-79 years: 627

80+ years: 281

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 75,179 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,603,966 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,158,569 tests were first time tests and 13,445,397 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,906 new individuals have tested positive with 641,852 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.28%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 657 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 141 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.

As of Sunday, 83.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,188 medical/surgical beds with 952 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 157 beds and 95 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,817

Total Cases: 592,778

Estimated Active Cases: 30,772

New Deaths: 29

Total Deaths: 16,775

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 158

Total Cases: 36,753

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 340

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 153

Total Confirmed Cases: 45,378

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,440

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,240

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,190

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 107

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,421

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 275

Higher Education:

There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: