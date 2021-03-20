Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 29 new deaths, 1,880 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 29 newly confirmed deaths and 1,880 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 4,722

20-29 years: 3,795

30-39 years: 2,988

40-49 years: 2,419

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 1,594

70-79 years: 666

80+ years: 336

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 110,659 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,931,886 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,082,096 tests were first time tests and 12,849,790 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,168 new individuals have tested positive with 617,244 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.45 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.99%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 588 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 152 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Saturday, 85.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,173 medical/surgical beds with 905 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 92 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,880

Total Cases: 577,902

Estimated Active Cases: 26,433

New Deaths: 29

Total Deaths: 16,498

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 496

Total Cases: 34,955

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 334

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 156

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,123

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,414

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 28

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,002

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 277

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,104

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 104

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,119

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 269

Higher Education:

There are 542 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 259,804 new tests reported with a total of 5,600,739 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: