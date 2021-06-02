Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 3 new deaths, 100 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 254
- 5-9 years: 271
- 10-14 years: 378
- 15-19 years: 321
- 20-29 years: 667
- 30-39 years: 610
- 40-49 years: 419
- 50-59 years: 428
- 60-69 years: 242
- 70-79 years: 139
- 80+ years: 83
Clusters of COVID-19
There are currently 13,010 total clusters involving 8,989 confirmed cases and 612 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 12,348 total clusters, 2,592 new clusters between April 25 through May 22, and 10,274 ongoing clusters prior to April 25.
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 24,906 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,988,797 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,352 new individuals have tested positive with 1,336,739 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.70 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.69%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 216 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 76 patients that are in intensive care units and 37 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 58-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 81.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,166 medical/surgical beds with 930 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 86 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 100
- Total Cases: 661,394
- Estimated Active Cases: 5,431
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 17,523
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 34
- Total Cases: 45,871
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 363
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,233
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,526
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,140
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,571
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,526
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 54 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 99,402 new tests reported with a total of 7,768,046.