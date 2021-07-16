Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 3 new deaths, 269 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed death and 269 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 50
  • 5-9 years: 44
  • 10-14 years: 53
  • 15-19 years: 61
  • 20-29 years: 197
  • 30-39 years: 161
  • 40-49 years: 128
  • 50-59 years: 135
  • 60-69 years: 88
  • 70-79 years: 52
  • 80+ years: 39

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 30,046 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,206,941 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,125 new individuals have tested positive with 1,457,679 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.87%

Hospitalizations:

There are 107 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units and 18 patients intubated.

As of Friday, 90% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,194 medical/surgical beds with 1,010 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 75 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 269
  • Total Cases: 665,801
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 17,655

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 60
  • Total Cases: 46,471
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 365

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 23
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 52,603
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,539

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,201
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 0
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,587
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 4
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,590
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

Higher Education:

There are 28 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 35,404 new tests reported with a total of 8,132,443.

