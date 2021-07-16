Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 3 new deaths, 269 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed death and 269 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 50
- 5-9 years: 44
- 10-14 years: 53
- 15-19 years: 61
- 20-29 years: 197
- 30-39 years: 161
- 40-49 years: 128
- 50-59 years: 135
- 60-69 years: 88
- 70-79 years: 52
- 80+ years: 39
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 30,046 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,206,941 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,125 new individuals have tested positive with 1,457,679 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 107 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units and 18 patients intubated.
As of Friday, 90% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,194 medical/surgical beds with 1,010 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 75 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 269
- Total Cases: 665,801
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 17,655
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 60
- Total Cases: 46,471
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 365
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,603
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,539
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,201
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,587
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,590
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288
Higher Education:
There are 28 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 35,404 new tests reported with a total of 8,132,443.