Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 3 new deaths, 61 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 61 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 52

5-9 years: 43

10-14 years: 53

15-19 years: 59

20-29 years: 193

30-39 years: 159

40-49 years: 127

50-59 years: 135

60-69 years: 89

70-79 years: 52

80+ years: 39

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 21,754 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,969,707 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,536 new individuals have tested positive with 1,434,463 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.46%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 85 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 25 patients that are in intensive care units and 10 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 84% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 67% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,173 medical/surgical beds with 940 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 70 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 61

Total Cases: 664,307

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 17,643

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 30

Total Cases: 46,212

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 365

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,478

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,538

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,180

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,586

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,573

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

Higher Education:

There are 5 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 36,792 new tests reported with a total of 8,053,001.