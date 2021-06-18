Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 3 new deaths, 71 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 147

5-9 years: 162

10-14 years: 207

15-19 years: 203

20-29 years: 397

30-39 years: 364

40-49 years: 258

50-59 years: 256

60-69 years: 165

70-79 years: 85

80+ years: 65

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 39,962 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,520,567 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,926 new individuals have tested positive with 1,388,924 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.79 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.37%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 110 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 patients that are in intensive care units and 19 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Thursday, 87.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,182 medical/surgical beds with 981 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 84 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 71

Total Cases: 663,119

Estimated Active Cases: 2,000

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 17,596

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 5

Total Cases: 46,144

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 364

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,390

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,535

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,156

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,579

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,540

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287

Higher Education:

There are -12 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,195 new tests reported with a total of 7,954,739.