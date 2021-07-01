Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 3 new deaths, 76 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 76 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Beginning this weekend, the daily report will no longer update on weekends. Saturday and Sunday reports will be combined with Monday’s reports. However, this Monday’s report will be combined with Tuesday’s due to the Fourth of July.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 51

5-9 years: 36

10-14 years: 63

15-19 years: 67

20-29 years: 197

30-39 years: 147

40-49 years: 124

50-59 years: 101

60-69 years: 74

70-79 years: 61

80+ years: 28

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 30,384 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,855,730 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,235 new individuals have tested positive with 1,422,392 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.37%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 102 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units and 11 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 65-years-old.

As of Thursday, 87.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,187 medical/surgical beds with 957 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 83 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 76

Total Cases: 663,898

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 17,633

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 7

Total Cases: 46,151

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 364

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,457

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,537

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,177

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,585

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,562

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

Higher Education:

There are 5 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 36,792 new tests reported with a total of 8,053,001.