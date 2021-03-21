Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 33 new deaths, 1,678 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 33 newly confirmed deaths and 1,678 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 4,722

20-29 years: 3,795

30-39 years: 2,988

40-49 years: 2,419

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 1,594

70-79 years: 666

80+ years: 336

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 76,826 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,008,712 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,091,417 tests were first time tests and 12,917,295 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,233 new individuals have tested positive with 619,477 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.45 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.95%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 580 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Sunday, 83.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,167 medical/surgical beds with 911 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 81 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,678

Total Cases: 579,580

Estimated Active Cases: 27,113

New Deaths: 33

Total Deaths: 16,531

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 133

Total Cases: 35,088

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 336

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 105

Total Confirmed Cases: 44,228

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,417

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,044

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 278

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,113

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 104

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,155

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 269

Higher Education:

There are 542 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 259,804 new tests reported with a total of 5,600,739 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: