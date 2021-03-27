Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 35 new deaths, 2,362 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 35 newly confirmed deaths and 2,362 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 5,316
- 20-29 years: 4,137
- 30-39 years: 3,272
- 40-49 years: 2,807
- 50-59 years: 2,487
- 60-69 years: 2,769
- 70-79 years: 627
- 80+ years: 281
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 108,411 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,528,787 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,149,529 tests were first time tests and 13,379,258 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,341 new individuals have tested positive with 639,946 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.35%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 654 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 86 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.
As of Saturday, 86.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 969 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 94 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,362
- Total Cases: 590,961
- Estimated Active Cases: 29,806
- New Deaths: 35
- Total Deaths: 16,746
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 208
- Total Cases: 36,595
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 340
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 213
- Total Confirmed Cases: 45,225
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,436
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,225
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 5
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,173
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 106
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 48
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,390
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 272
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,898
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,916