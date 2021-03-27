Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 35 new deaths, 2,362 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 35 newly confirmed deaths and 2,362 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,316

20-29 years: 4,137

30-39 years: 3,272

40-49 years: 2,807

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 2,769

70-79 years: 627

80+ years: 281

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 108,411 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,528,787 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,149,529 tests were first time tests and 13,379,258 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,341 new individuals have tested positive with 639,946 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.35%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 654 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 86 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.

As of Saturday, 86.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 969 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 94 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,362

Total Cases: 590,961

Estimated Active Cases: 29,806

New Deaths: 35

Total Deaths: 16,746

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 208

Total Cases: 36,595

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 340

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 213

Total Confirmed Cases: 45,225

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,436

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,225

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,173

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 106

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 48

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,390

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 272

Higher Education:

There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: