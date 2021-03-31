Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 36 new deaths, 2,252 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 36 newly confirmed deaths and 2,252 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,401

20-29 years: 5,378

30-39 years: 3,748

40-49 years: 3,239

50-59 years: 3,301

60-69 years: 1,964

70-79 years: 657

80+ years: 286

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 115,453 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,821,008 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,185,122 tests were first time tests and 13,635,886 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,412 new individuals have tested positive with 650,731 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.29 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.53%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 690 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 85.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,202 medical/surgical beds with 992 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 158 beds and 97 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,252

Total Cases: 598,177

Estimated Active Cases: 31,911

New Deaths: 36

Total Deaths: 16,844

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 247

Total Cases: 37,403

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 341

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 171

Total Confirmed Cases: 45,841

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,446

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,327

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,215

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 107

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 48

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,507

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 276

Higher Education:

There are 879 new cases in the last week with a total of 15,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 267,776 new tests reported with a total of 6,125,528 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: