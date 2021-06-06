Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 126 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed deaths and 126 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 254
  • 5-9 years: 271
  • 10-14 years: 378
  • 15-19 years: 321
  • 20-29 years: 667
  • 30-39 years: 610
  • 40-49 years: 419
  • 50-59 years: 428
  • 60-69 years: 242
  • 70-79 years: 139
  • 80+ years: 83

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 30,055 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,165,131 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,082 new individuals have tested positive with 1,351,847 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.70 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.53%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 178 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients that are in intensive care units and 31 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 58-years-old.

As of Sunday, 83.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,188 medical/surgical beds with 947 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 90 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 126
  • Total Cases: 662,154
  • Estimated Active Cases: 4,335
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 17,548

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 17
  • Total Cases: 45,929
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 363

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 7
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 52,311
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,530

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 2
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,146
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 0
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,576
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 0
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,529
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 3 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 62,445 new tests reported with a total of 7,830,491.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today