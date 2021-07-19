Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 717 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed death and 717 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of the Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 50
  • 5-9 years: 44
  • 10-14 years: 53
  • 15-19 years: 61
  • 20-29 years: 197
  • 30-39 years: 161
  • 40-49 years: 128
  • 50-59 years: 135
  • 60-69 years: 88
  • 70-79 years: 52
  • 80+ years: 39

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,480 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,268,421 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,782 new individuals have tested positive with 1,461,461 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.02%

Hospitalizations:

There are 106 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 31 patients that are in intensive care units and 15 patients intubated.

As of Monday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 943 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 63 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 717
  • Total Cases: 666,518
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 17,659

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 48
  • Total Cases: 46,519
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 365

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 66
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 52,669
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,539

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,211
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 3
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,590
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 2
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,592
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 28 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 35,404 new tests reported with a total of 8,132,443.

