Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 717 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed death and 717 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of the Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 50
- 5-9 years: 44
- 10-14 years: 53
- 15-19 years: 61
- 20-29 years: 197
- 30-39 years: 161
- 40-49 years: 128
- 50-59 years: 135
- 60-69 years: 88
- 70-79 years: 52
- 80+ years: 39
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 61,480 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,268,421 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,782 new individuals have tested positive with 1,461,461 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 106 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 31 patients that are in intensive care units and 15 patients intubated.
As of Monday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 943 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 63 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 717
- Total Cases: 666,518
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 17,659
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 48
- Total Cases: 46,519
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 365
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 66
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,669
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,539
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,211
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 3
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,590
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,592
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 28 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 35,404 new tests reported with a total of 8,132,443.