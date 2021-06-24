Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 78 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed deaths and 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 68

5-9 years: 64

10-14 years: 80

15-19 years: 105

20-29 years: 244

30-39 years: 176

40-49 years: 145

50-59 years: 138

60-69 years: 77

70-79 years: 51

80+ years: 31

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 32,769 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,676,394 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,718 new individuals have tested positive with 1,402,988 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 2.12 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.32%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 96 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units and 15 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Thursday, 88.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,190 medical/surgical beds with 992 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 83 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 78

Total Cases: 663,478

Estimated Active Cases: 1,636

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 17,622

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 0

Total Cases: 46,144

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 364

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,423

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,537

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,171

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,582

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,551

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

Higher Education:

There are 13 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,076 new tests reported with a total of 8,006,815.