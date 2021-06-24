Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 78 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed deaths and 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 68
- 5-9 years: 64
- 10-14 years: 80
- 15-19 years: 105
- 20-29 years: 244
- 30-39 years: 176
- 40-49 years: 145
- 50-59 years: 138
- 60-69 years: 77
- 70-79 years: 51
- 80+ years: 31
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 32,769 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,676,394 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,718 new individuals have tested positive with 1,402,988 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 2.12 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.32%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 96 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units and 15 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.
As of Thursday, 88.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,190 medical/surgical beds with 992 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 83 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 78
- Total Cases: 663,478
- Estimated Active Cases: 1,636
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 17,622
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 0
- Total Cases: 46,144
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 364
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,423
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,537
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,171
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,582
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,551
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 13 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,076 new tests reported with a total of 8,006,815.