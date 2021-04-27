Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 825 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 newly confirmed deaths and 825 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Infection rate remains high, despite dip in red communities in the state

The total number of red communities dipped to 48, down from 59 the previous week. However, Chicopee, Springfield, Holyoke, and Southwick remain in the red, while Hampden and Palmer also became COVID-19 hotspots.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,223

5-9 years: 1,400

10-14 years: 1,696

15-19 years: 2,481

20-29 years: 5,046

30-39 years: 4,050

40-49 years: 2,916

50-59 years: 2,859

60-69 years: 1,617

70-79 years: 468

80+ years: 258

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 18,222 total clusters out of 25,922 confirmed cases and 1,973 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 22,781 total clusters, 8,693 new clusters between March 21 through April 17, and 9,529 ongoing clusters prior to March 21.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 51,383 new tests were performed with an overall of 21,068,225 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,562 new individuals have tested positive with 1,170,058 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.21 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.71%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 628 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 81.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 70% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,181 medical/surgical beds with 904 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 85 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 825

Total Cases: 642,036

Estimated Active Cases: 28,043

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 17,215

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 140

Total Cases: 42,594

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 351

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 85

Total Confirmed Cases: 50,193

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,487

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,905

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,435

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 112

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,226

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

Higher Education:

There are 435 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 238,183 new tests reported with a total of 6,890,765 tests performed.