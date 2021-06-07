Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 89 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed deaths and 89 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 254
- 5-9 years: 271
- 10-14 years: 378
- 15-19 years: 321
- 20-29 years: 667
- 30-39 years: 610
- 40-49 years: 419
- 50-59 years: 428
- 60-69 years: 242
- 70-79 years: 139
- 80+ years: 83
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 16,421 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,181,552 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 1,374 new individuals have tested positive with 1,353,221 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.70 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.53%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 181 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 65 patients that are in intensive care units and 35 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 58-years-old.
As of Monday, 83.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,195 medical/surgical beds with 953 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 82 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 89
- Total Cases: 662,243
- Estimated Active Cases: 4,195
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 17,552
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 23
- Total Cases: 45,952
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 363
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 6
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,317
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,530
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,150
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,576
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,529
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 62,445 new tests reported with a total of 7,830,491.