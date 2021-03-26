Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 40 new deaths, 2,301 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 39 newly confirmed deaths and 2,301 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

According to the DPH report, Chicopee, Southwick, Lee, Palmer, and Monson are all in the “red zone.” This means those areas have seen 25 or more COVID-19 Cases in the last 14 days.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,316

20-29 years: 4,137

30-39 years: 3,272

40-49 years: 2,807

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 2,769

70-79 years: 627

80+ years: 281

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 107,593 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,420,376 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,138,890 tests were first time tests and 13,281,486 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,040 new individuals have tested positive with 636,605 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.32%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 622 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 139 patients that are in intensive care units and 84 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.

As of Friday, 86.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,190 medical/surgical beds with 985 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 151 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,301

Total Cases: 588,599

Estimated Active Cases: 28,810

New Deaths: 40

Total Deaths: 16,711

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 459

Total Cases: 36,387

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 340

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 206

Total Confirmed Cases: 45,012

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,434

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 33

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,191

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 281

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 25

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,168

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 105

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,342

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 271

Higher Education:

There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: