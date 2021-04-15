Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 5 new deaths, 1,884 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 newly confirmed deaths and 1,884 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Holyoke, Lee, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Williamstown.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,235
- 5-9 years: 1,469
- 10-14 years: 1,816
- 15-19 years: 2,696
- 20-29 years: 5,942
- 30-39 years: 4,419
- 40-49 years: 3,227
- 50-59 years: 3,155
- 60-69 years: 1,924
- 70-79 years: 546
- 80+ years: 287
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 101,521 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,146,905 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,642 new individuals have tested positive with 694,687 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.30%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 710 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 162 patients that are in intensive care units and 102 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 88% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,200 medical/surgical beds with 964 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 94 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,884
- Total Cases: 625,550
- Estimated Active Cases: 35,478
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 17,087
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 239
- Total Cases: 40,516
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 345
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 197
- Total Confirmed Cases: 48,517
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,474
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 19
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,702
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 7
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,348
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,989
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 626 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,465 new tests reported with a total of 6,652,582 tests performed.