Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 5 new deaths, 405 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 405 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 537

5-9 years: 634

10-14 years: 814

15-19 years: 909

20-29 years: 1,537

30-39 years: 1,298

40-49 years: 1,007

50-59 years: 917

60-69 years: 516

70-79 years: 190

80+ years: 136

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 15,091 total clusters involving 12,021 confirmed cases and 654 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 14,342 total clusters, 3,491 new clusters between April 18 through May 15, and 11,428 ongoing clusters prior to April 18.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,584 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,636,018 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,479 new individuals have tested positive with 1,302,003 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.38 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.99%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 281 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 81 patients that are in intensive care units and 46 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Saturday, 85.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,198 medical/surgical beds with 988 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 75 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 405

Total Cases: 659,246

Estimated Active Cases: 10,366

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 17,458

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 46

Total Cases: 45,550

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 360

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,014

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,514

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,121

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 296

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,559

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,510

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286

Higher Education:

There are 77 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 136,413 new tests reported with a total of 7,668,644 tests performed.