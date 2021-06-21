Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 5 new deaths, 48 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 48 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 147
- 5-9 years: 162
- 10-14 years: 207
- 15-19 years: 203
- 20-29 years: 397
- 30-39 years: 364
- 40-49 years: 258
- 50-59 years: 256
- 60-69 years: 165
- 70-79 years: 85
- 80+ years: 65
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 13,926 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,585,590 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 1,144 new individuals have tested positive with 1,395,054 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.79 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.34%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 100 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units and 15 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.
As of Monday, 83.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 70% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,167 medical/surgical beds with 903 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 79 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 48
- Total Cases: 663,299
- Estimated Active Cases: 1,876
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 17,612
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 0
- Total Cases: 46,144
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 364
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 5
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,405
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,536
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,158
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,581
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,546
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are -12 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,195 new tests reported with a total of 7,954,739.