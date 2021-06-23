Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 5 new deaths, 68 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 68
- 5-9 years: 64
- 10-14 years: 80
- 15-19 years: 105
- 20-29 years: 244
- 30-39 years: 176
- 40-49 years: 145
- 50-59 years: 138
- 60-69 years: 77
- 70-79 years: 51
- 80+ years: 31
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 37,713 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,643,625 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,141 new individuals have tested positive with 1,400,270 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 2.12 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.32%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 94 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 30 patients that are in intensive care units and 15 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 88.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 1,001 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 85 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 68
- Total Cases: 663,400
- Estimated Active Cases: 1,721
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 17,618
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 0
- Total Cases: 46,144
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 364
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,415
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,536
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,163
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,581
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,550
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are -12 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,195 new tests reported with a total of 7,954,739.