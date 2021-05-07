Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 5 new deaths, 881 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 newly confirmed deaths and 881 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following communities in the “red zone”:
- Chicopee
- Springfield
A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 861
- 5-9 years: 1,055
- 10-14 years: 1,263
- 15-19 years: 1,753
- 20-29 years: 2,969
- 30-39 years: 2,527
- 40-49 years: 1,893
- 50-59 years: 1,788
- 60-69 years: 902
- 70-79 years: 304
- 80+ years: 194
Clusters of COVID-19
There are currently 17,347 total clusters out of 20,039 confirmed cases and 1,479 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,513 total clusters, 6,183 new clusters between April 4 through May 1, and 10,330 ongoing clusters prior to April 4.
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 78,071 new tests were performed with an overall of 21,840,584 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,753 new individuals have tested positive with 1,227,739 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.39%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 459 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 138 patients that are in intensive care units and 82 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.
As of Friday, 86.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,201 medical/surgical beds with 997 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 87 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 881
- Total Cases: 651,740
- Estimated Active Cases: 19,784
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 17,316
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 95
- Total Cases: 44,005
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 352
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 72
- Total Confirmed Cases: 51,239
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,496
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 13
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,018
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 6
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,509
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 19
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,412
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 283
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 203 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,324 new tests reported with a total of 7,345,773 tests performed.