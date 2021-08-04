Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 5 new deaths, 962 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 962 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 354
  • 5-9 years: 468
  • 10-14 years: 488
  • 15-19 years: 509
  • 20-29 years: 2,037
  • 30-39 years: 1,596
  • 40-49 years: 934
  • 50-59 years: 919
  • 60-69 years: 538
  • 70-79 years: 272
  • 80+ years: 160

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 43,645 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,799,971 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,330 new individuals have tested positive with 1,526,544 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 245 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 58 patients that are in intensive care units and 19 patients intubated.

As of Wednesday, 88.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,197 medical/surgical beds with 961 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 962
  • Total Cases: 676,387
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Deaths: 17,723

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 70
  • Total Cases: 47,631
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 87
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 53,434
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,542

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,304
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 3
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,620
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 21
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,754
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 67 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 59,666 new tests reported with a total of 8,236,087.

