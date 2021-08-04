Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 5 new deaths, 962 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 962 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 354

5-9 years: 468

10-14 years: 488

15-19 years: 509

20-29 years: 2,037

30-39 years: 1,596

40-49 years: 934

50-59 years: 919

60-69 years: 538

70-79 years: 272

80+ years: 160

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 43,645 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,799,971 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,330 new individuals have tested positive with 1,526,544 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 245 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 58 patients that are in intensive care units and 19 patients intubated.

As of Wednesday, 88.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,197 medical/surgical beds with 961 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 962

Total Cases: 676,387

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 17,723

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 70

Total Cases: 47,631

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 87

Total Confirmed Cases: 53,434

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,542

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,304

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,620

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,754

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Higher Education:

There are 67 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 59,666 new tests reported with a total of 8,236,087.