Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 54 new deaths, 1,865 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 54 newly confirmed deaths and 1,865 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 5,316
- 20-29 years: 4,137
- 30-39 years: 3,272
- 40-49 years: 2,807
- 50-59 years: 2,487
- 60-69 years: 2,769
- 70-79 years: 627
- 80+ years: 281
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 106,349 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,201,030 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,115,832 tests were first time tests and 13,085,198 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,279 new individuals have tested positive with 629,033 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.23%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 628 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 147 patients that are in intensive care units and 86 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 85.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,168 medical/surgical beds with 935 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 85 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,865
- Total Cases: 584,024
- Estimated Active Cases: 27,374
- New Deaths: 54
- Total Deaths: 16,632
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 256
- Total Cases: 25,792
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 338
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 142
- Total Confirmed Cases: 44,608
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,427
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,105
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 279
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,136
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 105
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 43
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,254
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 269
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,872
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,879