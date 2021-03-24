Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 54 new deaths, 1,865 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 54 newly confirmed deaths and 1,865 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,316

20-29 years: 4,137

30-39 years: 3,272

40-49 years: 2,807

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 2,769

70-79 years: 627

80+ years: 281

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,349 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,201,030 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,115,832 tests were first time tests and 13,085,198 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,279 new individuals have tested positive with 629,033 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.23%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 628 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 147 patients that are in intensive care units and 86 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 85.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,168 medical/surgical beds with 935 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 85 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,865

Total Cases: 584,024

Estimated Active Cases: 27,374

New Deaths: 54

Total Deaths: 16,632

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 256

Total Cases: 25,792

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 338

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 142

Total Confirmed Cases: 44,608

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,427

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,105

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 279

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,136

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 105

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,254

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 269

Higher Education:

There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: