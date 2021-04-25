Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 6 new deaths, 1,085 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 newly confirmed deaths and 1,085 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,223

5-9 years: 1,400

10-14 years: 1,696

15-19 years: 2,481

20-29 years: 5,046

30-39 years: 4,050

40-49 years: 2,916

50-59 years: 2,859

60-69 years: 1,617

70-79 years: 468

80+ years: 258

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 18,222 total clusters out of 25,922 confirmed cases and 1,973 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 22,781 total clusters, 8,693 new clusters between March 21 through April 17, and 9,529 ongoing clusters prior to March 21.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 74,524 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,974,673 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,504 new individuals have tested positive with 1,160,855 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.21 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.74%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 641 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 152 patients that are in intensive care units and 96 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Friday, 82.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,180 medical/surgical beds with 941 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 79 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,085

Total Cases: 640,399

Estimated Active Cases: 29,563

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 17,199

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 129

Total Cases: 42,385

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 351

Higher Education:

There are 435 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 238,183 new tests reported with a total of 6,890,765 tests performed.