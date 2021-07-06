Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 6 new deaths, 269 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 269 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s report is a combination of the weekend and Monday’s reports due to the holiday. Also beginning Tuesday, weekend reports will now be combined into Monday’s report every week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 51

5-9 years: 36

10-14 years: 63

15-19 years: 67

20-29 years: 197

30-39 years: 147

40-49 years: 124

50-59 years: 101

60-69 years: 74

70-79 years: 61

80+ years: 28

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 65,702 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,947,953 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,364 new individuals have tested positive with 1,428,927 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.42%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 81 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 26 patients that are in intensive care units and 13 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 83% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 67% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,168 medical/surgical beds with 918 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 72 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 269

Total Cases: 664,246

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 17,640

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 21

Total Cases: 46,182

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 365

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,474

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,537

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,179

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,586

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,572

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

Higher Education:

There are 5 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 36,792 new tests reported with a total of 8,053,001.