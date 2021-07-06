Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 6 new deaths, 269 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 269 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s report is a combination of the weekend and Monday’s reports due to the holiday. Also beginning Tuesday, weekend reports will now be combined into Monday’s report every week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 51
- 5-9 years: 36
- 10-14 years: 63
- 15-19 years: 67
- 20-29 years: 197
- 30-39 years: 147
- 40-49 years: 124
- 50-59 years: 101
- 60-69 years: 74
- 70-79 years: 61
- 80+ years: 28
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 65,702 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,947,953 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,364 new individuals have tested positive with 1,428,927 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.42%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 81 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 26 patients that are in intensive care units and 13 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 83% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 67% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,168 medical/surgical beds with 918 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 72 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 269
- Total Cases: 664,246
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 17,640
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 21
- Total Cases: 46,182
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 365
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,474
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,537
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,179
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,586
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,572
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 5 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 36,792 new tests reported with a total of 8,053,001.