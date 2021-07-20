Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 6 new deaths, 366 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed death and 366 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 50

5-9 years: 44

10-14 years: 53

15-19 years: 61

20-29 years: 197

30-39 years: 161

40-49 years: 128

50-59 years: 135

60-69 years: 88

70-79 years: 52

80+ years: 39

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 24,834 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,293,255 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,507 new individuals have tested positive with 1,466,968 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.18%

Hospitalizations:

There are 100 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units and 18 patients intubated.

As of Tuesday, 87% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 68% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 977 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 69 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 366

Total Cases: 666,884

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 17,665

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 86

Total Cases: 46,605

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 27

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,696

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,539

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,216

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,590

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,595

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 289

Higher Education:

There are 28 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 35,404 new tests reported with a total of 8,132,443.