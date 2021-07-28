Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 6 new deaths, 598 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 598 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 212
- 5-9 years: 270
- 10-14 years: 287
- 15-19 years: 278
- 20-29 years: 1,204
- 30-39 years: 1,039
- 40-49 years: 594
- 50-59 years: 617
- 60-69 years: 352
- 70-79 years: 150
- 80+ years: 2
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 41,117 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,561,812 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,133 new individuals have tested positive with 1,493,235 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 163 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 36 patients that are in intensive care units and 14 patients intubated.
As of Wednesday, 89.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,207 medical/surgical beds with 997 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 150 beds and 79 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 598
- Total Cases: 670,902
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 17,703
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 62
- Total Cases: 47,042
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 368
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 47
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,969
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,542
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,238
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,596
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 7
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,637
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 46 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 43,978 new tests reported with a total of 8,176,421.