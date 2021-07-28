Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 6 new deaths, 598 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 598 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 212

5-9 years: 270

10-14 years: 287

15-19 years: 278

20-29 years: 1,204

30-39 years: 1,039

40-49 years: 594

50-59 years: 617

60-69 years: 352

70-79 years: 150

80+ years: 2

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 41,117 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,561,812 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,133 new individuals have tested positive with 1,493,235 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.87%

Hospitalizations:

There are 163 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 36 patients that are in intensive care units and 14 patients intubated.

As of Wednesday, 89.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,207 medical/surgical beds with 997 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 150 beds and 79 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 598

Total Cases: 670,902

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 17,703

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 62

Total Cases: 47,042

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 47

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,969

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,542

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,238

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,596

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,637

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Higher Education:

There are 46 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 43,978 new tests reported with a total of 8,176,421.