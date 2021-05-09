Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 6 new deaths, 655 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 newly confirmed deaths and 655 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Springfield, Chicopee remain high-risk for COVID-19 

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following communities in the “red zone”: 

  • Chicopee
  • Springfield

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 861
  • 5-9 years: 1,055
  • 10-14 years: 1,263
  • 15-19 years: 1,753
  • 20-29 years: 2,969
  • 30-39 years: 2,527
  • 40-49 years: 1,893
  • 50-59 years: 1,788
  • 60-69 years: 902
  • 70-79 years: 304
  • 80+ years: 194

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,347 total clusters out of 20,039 confirmed cases and 1,479 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,513 total clusters, 6,183 new clusters between April 4 through May 1, and 10,330 ongoing clusters prior to April 4.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,747 new tests were performed with an overall of 21,974,857 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,406 new individuals have tested positive with 1,236,903 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.24%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 438 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 74 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Sunday, 82.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,194 medical/surgical beds with 975 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 83 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 655
  • Total Cases: 653,190
  • Estimated Active Cases: 18,746
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Deaths: 17,330

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 203
  • Total Cases: 44,208
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 352

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 55
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 51,372
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,498

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 11
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,048
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,521
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,431
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 283

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

https://memamaps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=9ef7ef55e4644af29e9ca07bfe6a509f

Higher Education:

There are 203 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,324 new tests reported with a total of 7,345,773 tests performed.

