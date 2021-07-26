Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 7 new deaths, 1,243 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 1,243 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 117
  • 5-9 years: 122
  • 10-14 years: 161
  • 15-19 years: 152
  • 20-29 years: 624
  • 30-39 years: 524
  • 40-49 years: 310
  • 50-59 years: 284
  • 60-69 years: 164
  • 70-79 years: 75
  • 80+ years: 48

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 74,843 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,489,414 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,150 new individuals have tested positive with 1,481,942 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.65%

Hospitalizations:

There are 145 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 patients that are in intensive care units and 14 patients intubated.

As of Monday, 85.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 927 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 77 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,243
  • Total Cases: 669,647
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 17,685

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 29
  • Total Cases: 46,805
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 95
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 52,893
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,540

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 6
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,228
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 2
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,595
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 11
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,629
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 289

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 46 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 43,987 new tests reported with a total of 8,176,421.

