Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 7 new deaths, 1,243 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 1,243 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s reports.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 117
- 5-9 years: 122
- 10-14 years: 161
- 15-19 years: 152
- 20-29 years: 624
- 30-39 years: 524
- 40-49 years: 310
- 50-59 years: 284
- 60-69 years: 164
- 70-79 years: 75
- 80+ years: 48
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 74,843 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,489,414 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,150 new individuals have tested positive with 1,481,942 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 145 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 patients that are in intensive care units and 14 patients intubated.
As of Monday, 85.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 927 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 77 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,243
- Total Cases: 669,647
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 17,685
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 29
- Total Cases: 46,805
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 368
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 95
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,893
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,540
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 6
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,228
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,595
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,629
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 289
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 46 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 43,987 new tests reported with a total of 8,176,421.