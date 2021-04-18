Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 7 new deaths, 1,265 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 newly confirmed deaths and 1,265 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

11 communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Holyoke, Lee, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,235

5-9 years: 1,469

10-14 years: 1,816

15-19 years: 2,696

20-29 years: 5,942

30-39 years: 4,419

40-49 years: 3,227

50-59 years: 3,155

60-69 years: 1,924

70-79 years: 546

80+ years: 287

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 79,078 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,431,312 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,069 new individuals have tested positive with 704,666 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.95%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 701 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 162 patients that are in intensive care units and 103 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Sunday, 85.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,176 medical/surgical beds with 900 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,265

Total Cases: 631,471

Estimated Active Cases: 34,553

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 17,117

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 142

Total Cases: 41,186

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 345

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 99

Total Confirmed Cases: 48,991

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,480

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,771

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 289

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,379

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 111

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,065

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

https://memamaps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=9ef7ef55e4644af29e9ca07bfe6a509f

Higher Education:

There are 626 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,465 new tests reported with a total of 6,652,582 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: