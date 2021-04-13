Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 7 new deaths, 1,401 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 newly confirmed deaths and 1,401 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
15 communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts
The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 15 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hampden, Holyoke, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Southampton, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Williamstown.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,116
- 5-9 years: 1,396
- 10-14 years: 1,722
- 15-19 years: 2,748
- 20-29 years: 6,375
- 30-39 years: 4,221
- 40-49 years: 3,395
- 50-59 years: 3,434
- 60-69 years: 2,022
- 70-79 years: 640
- 80+ years: 292
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 57,829 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,931,128 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,283 new individuals have tested positive with 687,927 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.31 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.42%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 714 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 165 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 84.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,173 medical/surgical beds with 951 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 92 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,401
- Total Cases: 622,662
- Estimated Active Cases: 40,037
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 17,068
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 197
- Total Cases: 40,037
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 345
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 197
- Total Confirmed Cases: 48,136
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,471
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 19
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,661
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 3
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,333
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,925
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 281
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 737 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 255,589 new tests reported with a total of 6,381,117 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 35,039
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 9,017