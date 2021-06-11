Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 8 new deaths, 121 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 121 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 148

5-9 years: 162

10-14 years: 206

15-19 years: 204

20-29 years: 397

30-39 years: 365

40-49 years: 258

50-59 years: 255

60-69 years: 165

70-79 years: 85

80+ years: 65

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 36,074 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,316,594 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,820 new individuals have tested positive with 1,367,270 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.59 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.47%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 150 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units and 25 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 88.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,181 medical/surgical beds with 971 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 85 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 121

Total Cases: 662,665

Estimated Active Cases: 2,967

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 17,574

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 10

Total Cases: 46,045

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 363

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,351

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,534

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,154

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,577

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,535

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287

Higher Education:

There are 17 new cases in the last week with a total of 18016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 71,053 new tests reported with a total of 7,901,544.