Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 8 new deaths, 121 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 121 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 148
- 5-9 years: 162
- 10-14 years: 206
- 15-19 years: 204
- 20-29 years: 397
- 30-39 years: 365
- 40-49 years: 258
- 50-59 years: 255
- 60-69 years: 165
- 70-79 years: 85
- 80+ years: 65
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 36,074 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,316,594 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,820 new individuals have tested positive with 1,367,270 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.59 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.47%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 150 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units and 25 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 88.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,181 medical/surgical beds with 971 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 85 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 121
- Total Cases: 662,665
- Estimated Active Cases: 2,967
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 17,574
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 10
- Total Cases: 46,045
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 363
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,351
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,534
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,154
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,577
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,535
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 17 new cases in the last week with a total of 18016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 71,053 new tests reported with a total of 7,901,544.