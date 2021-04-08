Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 8 new deaths, 1,938 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 newly confirmed deaths and 1,938 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,116
- 5-9 years: 1,396
- 10-14 years: 1,722
- 15-19 years: 2,748
- 20-29 years: 6,375
- 30-39 years: 4,221
- 40-49 years: 3,395
- 50-59 years: 3,434
- 60-69 years: 2,022
- 70-79 years: 640
- 80+ years: 292
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 112,416 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,543,855 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,884 new individuals have tested positive with 675,022 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.31 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.29%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 735 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 176 patients that are in intensive care units and 95 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.
As of Thursday, 87.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,200 medical/surgical beds with 1,003 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 92 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,938
- Total Cases: 613,763
- Estimated Active Cases: 35,149
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 17,022
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 455
- Total Cases: 39,203
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 344
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 47,229
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,465
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 28
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,551
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,291
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 35
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,770
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 281
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 737 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 255,589 new tests reported with a total of 6,381,117 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 35,006
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 9,013