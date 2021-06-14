Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 8 new deaths, 44 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 148
- 5-9 years: 162
- 10-14 years: 206
- 15-19 years: 204
- 20-29 years: 397
- 30-39 years: 365
- 40-49 years: 258
- 50-59 years: 255
- 60-69 years: 165
- 70-79 years: 85
- 80+ years: 65
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 13,113 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,387,463 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 1,444 new individuals have tested positive with 1,374,399 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.59 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.42%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 138 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 43 patients that are in intensive care units and 23 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.
As of Monday, 83.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,182 medical/surgical beds with 900 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 78 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 44
- Total Cases: 662,855
- Estimated Active Cases: 2,636
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 17,584
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 14
- Total Cases: 46,078
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 363
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,359
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,535
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: -2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,156
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,579
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,536
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 17 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 71,053 new tests reported with a total of 7,901,544.