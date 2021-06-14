Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 8 new deaths, 44 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 148

5-9 years: 162

10-14 years: 206

15-19 years: 204

20-29 years: 397

30-39 years: 365

40-49 years: 258

50-59 years: 255

60-69 years: 165

70-79 years: 85

80+ years: 65

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 13,113 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,387,463 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,444 new individuals have tested positive with 1,374,399 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.59 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.42%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 138 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 43 patients that are in intensive care units and 23 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Monday, 83.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,182 medical/surgical beds with 900 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 78 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 44

Total Cases: 662,855

Estimated Active Cases: 2,636

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 17,584

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 14

Total Cases: 46,078

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 363

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,359

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,535

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: -2

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,156

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,579

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,536

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287

Higher Education:

There are 17 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 71,053 new tests reported with a total of 7,901,544.