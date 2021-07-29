Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 8 new deaths, 742 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 742 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 212

5-9 years: 270

10-14 years: 287

15-19 years: 278

20-29 years: 1,204

30-39 years: 1,039

40-49 years: 594

50-59 years: 617

60-69 years: 352

70-79 years: 150

80+ years: 2

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 40,967 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,602,779 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,291 new individuals have tested positive with 1,501,526 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.92%

Hospitalizations:

There are 176 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 39 patients that are in intensive care units and 17 patients intubated.

As of Thursday, 90.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,201 medical/surgical beds with 984 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 150 beds and 80 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 742

Total Cases: 671,644

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 17,711

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 163

Total Cases: 47,205

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 368

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 66

Total Confirmed Cases: 53,035

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,542

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,248

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,598

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,648

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Higher Education:

There are 67 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 59,666 new tests reported with a total of 8,236,087.