Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 8 new deaths, 742 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 742 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 212
- 5-9 years: 270
- 10-14 years: 287
- 15-19 years: 278
- 20-29 years: 1,204
- 30-39 years: 1,039
- 40-49 years: 594
- 50-59 years: 617
- 60-69 years: 352
- 70-79 years: 150
- 80+ years: 2
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 40,967 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,602,779 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,291 new individuals have tested positive with 1,501,526 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 176 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 39 patients that are in intensive care units and 17 patients intubated.
As of Thursday, 90.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,201 medical/surgical beds with 984 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 150 beds and 80 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 742
- Total Cases: 671,644
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 17,711
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 163
- Total Cases: 47,205
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 368
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 66
- Total Confirmed Cases: 53,035
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,542
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,248
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,598
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,648
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 67 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 59,666 new tests reported with a total of 8,236,087.