Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 8 new deaths, 795 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 newly confirmed deaths and 795 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Springfield, Chicopee remain high-risk for COVID-19

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following communities in the “red zone”:

Chicopee

Springfield

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 861

5-9 years: 1,055

10-14 years: 1,263

15-19 years: 1,753

20-29 years: 2,969

30-39 years: 2,527

40-49 years: 1,893

50-59 years: 1,788

60-69 years: 902

70-79 years: 304

80+ years: 194

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,347 total clusters out of 20,039 confirmed cases and 1,479 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,513 total clusters, 6,183 new clusters between April 4 through May 1, and 10,330 ongoing clusters prior to April 4.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 78,526 new tests were performed with an overall of 21,919,110 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,758 new individuals have tested positive with 1,232,497 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.32%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 441 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 128 patients that are in intensive care units and 66 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Saturday, 85.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 988 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 81 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 795

Total Cases: 652,535

Estimated Active Cases: 19,125

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 17,324

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 83

Total Cases: 44,005

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 352

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 51,317

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,498

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,037

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,513

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,421

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 283

https://memamaps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=9ef7ef55e4644af29e9ca07bfe6a509f

Higher Education:

There are 203 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,324 new tests reported with a total of 7,345,773 tests performed.