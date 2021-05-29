Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 9 new deaths, 203 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 203 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 392

5-9 years: 444

10-14 years: 578

15-19 years: 548

20-29 years: 1,019

30-39 years: 921

40-49 years: 663

50-59 years: 626

60-69 years: 349

70-79 years: 169

80+ years: 102

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 13,010 total clusters involving 8,989 confirmed cases and 612 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 12,348 total clusters, 2,592 new clusters between April 25 through May 22, and 10,274 ongoing clusters prior to April 25.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 45,028 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,908,581 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,457 new individuals have tested positive with 1,328,049 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.62 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.69%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 236 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 73 patients that are in intensive care units and 40 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Saturday, 85.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,168 medical/surgical beds with 925 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 203

Total Cases: 660,969

Estimated Active Cases: 6,892

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 17,504

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 21

Total Cases: 45,814

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 364

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,183

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,524

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,139

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 297

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,568

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,529

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286

Higher Education:

There are 54 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 99,402 new tests reported with a total of 7,768,046.